Russia's Attack On Ukraine Has Begun

Early Thursday morning, Russia announced military action in Ukraine.
Ukraine, explosions were heard in the country’s capital of Kyiv.
Reporters on the ground said Russian aircraft were taking out air defenses.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.
Ukraine's president calls for sanctions against Russia before an attack