A Million Little Things S04E10 Surprise

A Million Little Things 4x10 "Surprise" Season 4 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - Cam plans an elaborate surprise party for Maggie’s 30th birthday, but she isn’t the only one to make a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile, Tyrell returns home and quickly realizes that things are not the same as when he left on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing Wednesday, March 2nd on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.- Starring: David Giuntoli, James Roday, Grace Park, Romany Malco