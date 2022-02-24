'We need de-escalation now': UN Chief

U.N.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was "concerned about the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping" after Moscow ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine to "keep the peace."
U.N.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was "concerned about the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping" after Moscow ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine to "keep the peace."
Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots was promoted to Deputy Chief of EMS in December 2020.
“I am not one of those weak-spirited, sappy Americans who want to be liked by all the people around them. I don’t care if..