Explosions, sirens in Kyiv as Russia authorises military operation

Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying on Thursday.
Early Thursday morning, Russia announced military action in Ukraine. Ukraine, explosions were heard in the country’s capital of..
Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the United States..