Daily Round-up|Thousands of UK higher education workers protest over pay, pensions and other stories

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we take a look at a 10 day strike action organized by the University and College Union in the UK to protest cuts to pensions, unequal pay, etc.; a report on police killings, impunity, and the targeting of marginalized communities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh; the exploitation faced by Vanuatu workers employed under Australia’s Seasonal Worker Programme in rural and regional areas; and a UN Environment Programme report on the global rise in the incidences and intensity of wildfires.