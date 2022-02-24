Georgia Traverse Fall 2021, Part 3 from our KY/TN Trip

While returning from our trip to Kentucky and Tennessee, we took a ride on part of the Georgia Traverse from Betty's Creek to Upper Hightower Road.

The Georgia Traverse is a collection of county, state and Forest Service roads that comprise a (mostly) off-pavement route across North Georgia.

There were multiple water crossings including the Tullulah River.

The route offered an opportunity to see more of the wild side of Georgia and enjoy some less crowded areas.

While most of the roads didn't require 4x4, we used 4-High to minimize damage to the road.