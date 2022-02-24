'We need de-escalation now': UN Chief

U.N.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was "concerned about the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping" after Moscow ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine to "keep the peace."
UN chief tells Putin_ 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'
