Explosions, sirens in Kyiv as Russia authorises military operation

Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying on Thursday.
The first explosions sounded in Ukraine's cities before dawn Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his..
Early Thursday morning, Russia announced military action in Ukraine. Ukraine, explosions were heard in the country’s capital of..