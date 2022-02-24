Putin orders military operations in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region in the early hours of Thursday morning and told the Ukrainian military to lay down their weapons and go home.
As many as 182 Indians were flown back to the country from crisis hit Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced..
Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the United States..
Watch VideoRussia announced massive nuclear drills while Western leaders grasped Friday for ways to avert a new war in Europe amid..