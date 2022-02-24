What The Bleep Do We Know

What is it that those who rule over us, don't want us to know?

Let me tell you.

One of the most famous physicists of all time, Max Planck, once said "All matter originates and exists only by virtue of a force which brings the particle of an atom to vibration and holds this most minute solar system of the atom together.

We must assume behind this force the existence of a conscious and intelligent mind.

This mind is the matrix of all matter." This conscious force which holds the atom together is what myself, and many others, believe to be God.

All of the religions, in one way or another, said we are all connected, and what Max Planck was able to prove through his study of the atom, is exeactly what the ancient spiritual leaders had been saying all along.

We're not just a body of physical matter.

We're consciousness existing in a vessel of flesh and bones, and all of us are connected through this source of energy.