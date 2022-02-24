The Best Science-Based PULL Workout For Growth (Back/Biceps/Rear Delts)

This video is part 2 of my recently released push pull legs routine series.

Here, I’ll cover a sample science-based pull workout to now target the various back muscles, the biceps, and the rear delts.

First off, it’s important you understand the overall setup of this pull day workout.

The first 4 exercises will rotate between vertical pulling movements and horizontal rowing movements.

It’s beneficial to rotate from one to the other throughout the workout to not only work our back muscles from different angles, but to also avoid overstraining stabilizer muscles.

We’ll then finish the workout off with 2 accessory movements to work the smaller muscle groups.