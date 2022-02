West Coast Small Scale fishers brought a third urgent interdict at the Western Cape High Court

South Africa - Cape Town - 24 February 2022 - West Coast Small Scale fishers brought a third urgent interdict in a bid to stop the seismic blasting which likely commenced in the region in January 2022 at the Western Cape High Court.

Various environmental groups and activists gathered at the Cape Town High Court to protest against the Australian company that plans to conduct seismic testing on the south to west coast of South Africa.

Photographer: Armand Hough.

African News Agency (ANA)