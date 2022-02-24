🇺🇦 They got their #war. . . #Russia #Ukraine 🇷🇺

From Globe and Mail: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-russia-launches-attacks-on-ukrainian-cities-as-putin-declares-military/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=bc_rebuild_cost&utm_campaign=ukraine_feb_23
From Globe and Mail: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-russia-launches-attacks-on-ukrainian-cities-as-putin-declares-military/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=bc_rebuild_cost&utm_campaign=ukraine_feb_23
Residents of Ukraine's western city of Lviv listened to the sound of sirens and horns on Wednesday (February 23) morning,..
The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday evening at the request of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir..