War for Freedom with TRUTH , This video is about : We are in a information war .

We the people need to figure out what the truth is together.

The global ruling elite have been lying to us our entire lives .

We as a world need to come together to save humanity and freedom for the children and all the generations yet born.

The 1st amendment will be given back to us with the truth if it's allowed to be in our public square on the internet.