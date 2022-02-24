The National | Special coverage: Russia launches military operation in Ukraine

Feb.
23, 2022 | Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the launch of a military operation in Ukraine.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ended the use of the Emergencies Act, saying existing laws are enough.
Feb.
23, 2022 | Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the launch of a military operation in Ukraine.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ended the use of the Emergencies Act, saying existing laws are enough.
Watch VideoRussia announced massive nuclear drills while Western leaders grasped Friday for ways to avert a new war in Europe amid..
Ukraine has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky said, TASS reports. On February 24,..