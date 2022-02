Govt: Sanctions will be aimed at cutting Putin's war funding

Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly explains the global community are preparing an "unprecedented, punitive" set of sanctions against Russia which are designed to "limit" Vladimir Putin's ability to fund the invasion of Ukraine.

He adds that though Ukraine is not a member of NATO, the UK will continue to fund "their self-defence" of this Russian attack.

Report by Edwardst.

