Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act; To set up inquiry into use of act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked the Emergencies Act just over a week since it was invoked.
Trudeau also announced there will be an inquiry into the declaration of the act and the events leading up to its use.
Justin (Justine) Trudeau revokes Canada Emergencies Act; Inquiry into use of act; Lawsuits?