Labour: Russia must pay a heavy price for Ukraine invasion

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden says the UK and its allies need to "come together" and impose "maximum economic sanctions" which make Russia "economically isolated" from the world and mean they "pay a heavy price".

He adds that the sanctions previously announced look "completely inadequate today".

Report by Edwardst.

