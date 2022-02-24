Government take aim at 'poor-quality' university courses

Education Minister Michelle Donelan says the government are committed to "driving up quality" in the UK's higher education system and are going to target "pockets of poor quality" where students either don't complete their course or don't get a job as a result.

She explains the government are looking at "revisiting" a minimum entry requirement but are "categorically" not planning to cap the number of students going to university.

Report by Edwardst.

