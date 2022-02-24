According to insiders, French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to run for re-election soon.

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to launch his re-election campaign soon, focusing on a handful of major policy ideas, according to government sources.
A first campaign event is expected on March 5.
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to launch his re-election campaign soon, focusing on a handful of major policy ideas, according to government sources.
A first campaign event is expected on March 5.
Watch VideoThe U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow's..
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to engage with French President Emmanuel Macron soon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on..