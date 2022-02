Sunak: Russia's actions already leading to market volatility

Chancellor Rishi Sunak warns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has "already" created "volatility" in wholesale gas prices, saying that he and the Governor of the Bank of England will be collaborating to "monitor" financial stability as well as energy markets.

He adds the "whole world is rightly appalled" by Russia's actions and that the UK government is "with Ukraine".

Report by Edwardst.

