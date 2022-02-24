Euronews - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announces that his country has "severed diplomatic relations with Russia" following President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday (February 24) called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country..
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and the..