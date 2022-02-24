Russian forces invade Ukraine striking major cities

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Russia has appeared to start a war as the Russian military entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south. Meanwhile, explosions have..
Russia has appeared to start a war as the Russian military entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south. Meanwhile, explosions have..