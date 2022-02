Hundreds demonstrate against Russian invasion at Whitehall

Hundreds of protesters gather outside Whitehall to voice their opposition to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Many draped in Ukrainian flags listen to the Bishop of London's Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral Kenneth Nowakowski and other faith leaders speak.

Report by Edwardst.

