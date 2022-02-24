Ukraine’s Capital Hit With Unidentified Missile After Russia Invades

It could be the first of many. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Unidentified missile hits Kyiv
Rumble
An unidentified missile struck Kyiv on Thursday (February 24), a few hours after Russia invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea.
