Happy L.E.A.F Day - Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (Part 12)

I'm almost a full-fledged L.E.A.F.
Agent now, so I'm able to access the secret bunker and have a few more missions to complete!
The first of which is to try to stop the zombies from stealing the gifts for L.E.A.F.
Day.
I'm almost a full-fledged L.E.A.F.
Agent now, so I'm able to access the secret bunker and have a few more missions to complete!
The first of which is to try to stop the zombies from stealing the gifts for L.E.A.F.
Day.
I complete Agent Corn's missions today.
I start the Rose missions today with the Wand of Sweet Spells. It took me a couple of tries, but I eventually got it.