MLB Goes Woke, $25,000 Indoctrination Lectures, & Praying For The Power To Hate White People | Ep.17

A professors wish is granted as the MLB moves their All-Star game out of Georgia, Oregon pays 1619 Project speaker $25K for a single virtual speech, and in out top story of the week, not sure if God is ready to answer this Theology professor’s prayer: “Dear God, please help me to hate White people.” We’ll talk about what God might have to say to this professor.