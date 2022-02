Stuck in the gig economy? Try platform co-ops instead | Trebor Scholz

Co-ops date back almost 200 years, run by groups of people that work together to own and operate a company.

What does it look like when this tried-and-true business model merges with the digital economy?

Trebor Scholz introduces the "platform cooperative," a new way to create democratic companies of empowered workers -- and develop a better, fairer alternative to the gig economy.