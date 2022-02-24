TRUDEAU is Forced to Drop the Emergency Act!

Sounds like somebody couldn't buy the senate.
⚫️Justin Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act🤡
Rumble
His corrupt Parliament just renewed emergency powers with his blessing…and a day later he revoked them due to pressure from..
Sounds like somebody couldn't buy the senate.
His corrupt Parliament just renewed emergency powers with his blessing…and a day later he revoked them due to pressure from..
Looks like Trudeau has had a change of ideas....I say he's running scared like he did when he suddenly came down with the..