Live From America 2.24.22 @11am THEY WANTED WAR, THEY GOT IT. ALL PART OF THE PLAN!

Trump has strong words for what is happening in Russia - Video of Russian tanks and troops - How does this affect us and our country?

- People's convoy has begun - Truckers sing as they depart from CA - Mitt Romney is blaming Russia's aggression on Trump - RINO hunting in Missouri - Covid is over and recent jobless claims prove it