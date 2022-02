Labour: Ukraine invasion must be moment Putin dooms himself

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the Russian invasion of Ukraine must be a "turning point" in the UK's history, and be seen in the future as the day Putin "doomed himself to defeat".

He argues Britain "must make changes" and end its role as a "safe haven" for money the Putin regime "stole from the Russian people".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn