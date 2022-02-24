President Biden Meeting With G7 Leaders Over Russian Attack On Ukraine

In a statement from the White House, President Biden says "the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."
In a statement from the White House, President Biden says "the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."
Russia Launches Attack on Ukraine.
Russia Launches Attack on Ukraine.
AP reports that on Feb. 24, Russia hit..
Watch VideoWorld leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a..