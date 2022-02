Ukrainian ambassador calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko says his country wants a "no fly zone" instated over Ukraine which is "something which only NATO can provide".

He also provides a list of fresh sanctions they would like to see imposed on Russia, including banning "energy trading with Russia" and sanctions targeted at the Central Bank of Russia.

Report by Edwardst.

