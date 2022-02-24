What we know so far is that Russian military have executed targeted strikes against Ukrainian military bases in the Donbass region.
There has been reports of explosions in Kyiv and Lviv.
Those are not yet verified.
What we know so far is that Russian military have executed targeted strikes against Ukrainian military bases in the Donbass region.
There has been reports of explosions in Kyiv and Lviv.
Those are not yet verified.
Russia Launches Attack on Ukraine.
Russia Launches Attack on Ukraine.
AP reports that on Feb. 24, Russia hit..
Watch VideoRussian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside..