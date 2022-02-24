Woke ‘COMEDIANS’ Push Anti-Freedom Trucker PROPAGANDA! | COCOMELONS
The left has turned comedy into government propaganda.

Look no further than The Daily Show&apos;s &quot;coverage&quot; of the Freedom Convoy.

There was also an insane fight in Ukraine, though not the one you were expecting.