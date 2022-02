Ex Foreign Sec: We have to review all Western foreign policy

Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says there will have to be a "review of the whole of Western foreign policy" in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He highlights a "series of missteps" going all the way back to the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 in which the UK and its allies did not do enough in response to Russian acts of aggression.

Report by Edwardst.

