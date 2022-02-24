'We need de-escalation now': UN Chief

U.N.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was "concerned about the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping" after Moscow ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine to "keep the peace."
U.N.
