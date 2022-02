PM: Putin a blood-stained aggressor ever intent on invasion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells the House of Commons that Vladimir Putin is a "blood-stained aggressor" who was "always determined" to invade Ukraine "no matter" what diplomatic efforts were made.

He adds that the UK and its allies who make up almost half the world's economy are are now exerting "maximum economic pressure" on a country that makes up a "mere 2%".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn