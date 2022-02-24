Explosions rock Ukraine as Putin invades/military

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.
He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine.
Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”
