Love Island // 1952 American film

Love Island is a 1952 American film directed by Bud Pollard starring Paul Valentine and Eva Gabor.

Originally released in Cinecolor, the film uses extensive footage taken in Bali used from the film Legong: Dance of the Virgins (1935).

It was the final directorial effort of Bud Pollard who had previously directed several race films and exploitation films.