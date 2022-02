PM says SWIFT exclusion on table as he adds more sanctions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson relays to the House of Commons that Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT banking system is not "off the table" as he announces added sanctions imposed on Russia.

The new sanctions include freezing the assets of all major Russian banks and a ban of a wide range of high-tech products to Russia.

Report by Edwardst.

