LL Cool J To Host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez To Receive Icon Award

'Entertainment Tonight' reports LL Cool J will host the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22.

The event will be held at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A.

The 54-year-old rapper will also perform live.

It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists, LL Cool J, via statement.

I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night, LL Cool J, via statement.

Jennifer Lopez will receive the Icon Award, .

Which recognizes performers' "impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide." .

Other big-name nominees of the night include Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, .

Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Bad Bunny and more.

