Russian government begins to suppress protests against the war.
On Russian social networks there are calls for protests against the invasion of Ukraine.
Government warned that protesters will face 'legal consequences'.
Russian government begins to suppress protests against the war.
On Russian social networks there are calls for protests against the invasion of Ukraine.
Government warned that protesters will face 'legal consequences'.
BANGKOK (AP) — Some human rights advocates are urging governments to impose sanctions against supplying aviation fuel to Myanmar..