36-Year-Old Triplets All Pregnant at Once

Triplets are a rare occurrence, but what are the odds of those siblings all being pregnant at the same time?

That’s what happened to Nina, Gina and Victoria who were all born four minutes apart in 1985.

Thirty-six years later, they couldn’t believe it when they found out they were all simultaneously pregnant.

Their doctor was shocked and thrilled to know he’d be delivering all three babies.

Now, these three little cousins will surely have quite the story to tell.