Putin Declares War On Ukraine | Explosions Rock Major Cities | Joe Biden Silent Overnight | Ep 344

Explosions riddled the early morning sky across Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and launched a full scale invasion.

Joe Biden remained silent overnight as Trump ended up being the one to speak out and condemn the actions, while also citing weakness from Joe and our current government.

Drew explains the pitfalls that could make this war become bigger and rag more countries into it.

Plus, gas prices are expect to soar and the US Truckers are on their way.

Rashida Tlaib will offer a counter speech to Biden's State of the Union address and much more.