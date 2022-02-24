NYC Marathon To Return at Full Capacity in 2022

NYC Marathon , To Return at Full Capacity, in 2022.

NBC reports that the 2022 New York City Marathon will return to full capacity, with 50,000 runners expected to participate.

.

In 2020, the race was canceled, and in 2021 it was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

.

On February 24, the announcement for the event, which is scheduled to be held on November 6, was made by the New York Road Runners, which operates the marathon.

.

NBC reports that the 2019 NYC Marathon set a world record with 53,627 runners finishing the race.

.

Then, in 2020, the event was called off while the city grappled with COVID-19.

.

In 2021, the 50th anniversary of the event, the race was limited to just 25,010 runners.

At the time, runners were required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours of the race.

.

Spectators who turned out for the event were expected to maintain social distancing, and some entertainment aspects of the event were scaled back.

.

NBC reports that the event's organizers hope the 2022 race will return the NYC Marathon to its former standard.

.

According to NBC, all participants in the 2022 NYC Marathon will still be required to show proof of vaccination to enter.