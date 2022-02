Cops Fatally Shoot Bride’s Uncle at Her Wedding

It was a dream wedding day, until a 911 call came in that a guest was physically assaulting other guests.

When cops arrived, they ended up fatally shooting the man, who turned out to be the bride's uncle.

Now, the heartbroken newlyweds and other family members are speaking out.

It happened when Janisha and Gionni Paul were celebrating their nuptials at a popular venue outside Orlando.

Janisha insists her 39-year-old uncle was not out of control at the wedding, and the shooting was unjustified.