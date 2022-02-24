UK PM vows massive sanctions against Russia

The West will impose massive sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
The West will impose massive sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Russia Launches Attack on Ukraine.
Russia Launches Attack on Ukraine.
AP reports that on Feb. 24, Russia hit..
President Trump's famous U.N speech about Patriots - We are not in a position of power at the moment - NY Prosecutors at..