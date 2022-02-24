Ukrainians leave for Poland

ABC News’ Phil Lipof is in Poland as Russia attacks Ukraine’s major cities and speaking to families who traveled to the Poland to escape the fighting.
Ukrainians fleeing over the border in Poland on Thursday (February 24) described the situation as "total war"..
Watch VideoRussian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside..