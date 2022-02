Richard Rankin being HILARIOUS at Outlander S6 premiere!

Richard Rankin was in a right jolly mood at the Outlander S6 World Premiere tonight in London - it sounds like the cast are ready to party!

Our reporter Jodie McCallum was on the red carpet chatting to Richard about S6, his relationship with co-star Sophie Skelton & more!

Are you ready for S6?

Report by Mccallumj.

